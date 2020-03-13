Coronavirus Pandemic | Remaining Two India-South Africa ODIs Called Off

India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata have been called off in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
"Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule," BCCI said in a statement on Friday.
The games, on March 15 and March 18 respectively, were earlier decided to be played without spectators. The first game of the three-match series had been called off due to rain in Dharamsala.
Earlier in the day, the BCCI had announced that the IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15. England also called off their upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka.
Both the sides had reached Lucknow on Friday.
India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000.
The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.
