Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

Coronavirus Pandemic | Remaining Two India-South Africa ODIs Called Off

Earlier in the day, the BCCI had announced that the IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15.

Cricketnext Staff |March 13, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic | Remaining Two India-South Africa ODIs Called Off

India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata have been called off in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule," BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

The games, on March 15 and March 18 respectively, were earlier decided to be played without spectators. The first game of the three-match series had been called off due to rain in Dharamsala.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI had announced that the IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15. England also called off their upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka.

Both the sides had reached Lucknow on Friday.

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000.

The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

 

coronavirusindia vs south africa 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more