Coronavirus Pandemic: Seriously We Take It, Quicker We Can Get Through It - Khawaja

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has urged everyone to take the threat of coronavirus seriously, saying as a race we need to think of others and not just ourselves.

IANS |March 22, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: Seriously We Take It, Quicker We Can Get Through It - Khawaja

Melbourne: Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has urged everyone to take the threat of coronavirus seriously, saying as a race we need to think of others and not just ourselves.

"Just because the mortality rates for COVID-19 for many isn't high, doesn't mean you should have a blase attitude. It's our responsibility as a society to think about the elderly and the social and economical cost this will have on so many lives. We all need to do our part," Khawaja said in a tweet.

"The more seriously we take it, then hopefully, the quicker we can get through it and the less amount of lives that are affected both medically and financially. We need to think about others, not just ourselves," he added.

Khawaja was not part of the Australian team who saw their bilateral series against New Zealand getting called off. Australia had crushed the Kiwis by 71 runs in the first ODI of three-match series in Sydney which was played before empty stands.

As of Saturday, Australia has reported 791 confirmed coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

Police in Sydney on Saturday temporarily closed the famous Bondi Beach after crowds exceeded Australia's outdoor gathering limit imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has banned outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus

coronavirus pandemicUsman Khawaja

