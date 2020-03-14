Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Coronavirus Pandemic: Virat Kohli Urges People to be Safe and Vigilant

A senior BCCI official said that only the start date has been pushed while the window remains the same with regard to the IPL.

Cricketnext Staff |March 14, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: Virat Kohli Urges People to be Safe and Vigilant

A day after the BCCI called off the India vs South Africa ODI series and postponed the upcoming edition of the IPL due to the coronavirus outbreak, Indian captain Virat Kohli urged people to be careful and vigilant during these trying times.

"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli tweeted.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said the "first priority is safety" after the board suspended the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games," Ganguly said in his first reaction.

"We will see what happens. It is too early to answer," said Ganguly when asked if there will be more double headers if they are able to host it from April 15.

Asked whether the IPL franchises are happy, Ganguly said, "Nobody has a choice."

A senior BCCI official said that only the start date has been pushed while the window remains the same with regard to the IPL.

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 1,30,000.

The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

