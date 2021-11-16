'Cost of the Watch is Not Rs 5 crore': Pandya Reveals Actual Price, Says 'Wrong Perceptions' Floating Around

A peeved cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said that contrary to speculation, the watch in his possession when he arrived from Dubai early on Monday with Team India was worth Rs 1.50 crore, and not Rs 5-crore.

“The cost of the watch is Rs 1.50 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media," Pandya said.

Issuing a statement after media speculation that his watch worth Rs 5 crore was allegedly seized and he was reportedly detained, Pandya said that, “wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to Customs at Mumbai Airport."

The cricketer said that after landing here from Dubai and picking up his luggage, he proceeded to the Mumbai Airport Customs counter to declare the items brought by him and to pay the requisite customs duty.

“I had voluntarily declared all the items that I’d lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid," said Pandya.

In fact, the Customs Department asked the cricketer for all the purchase documents, which he submitted and now they are doing proper valuation for the duty which he has already confirmed he would pay.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here