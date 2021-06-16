Cotah Ramaswami, Who Played Wimbledon And Cricket For India, Missing For 40 Years

Cotah Ramaswami, the cricketer and Tennis player who represented India both in Test cricket and Wimbledon remains missing for the last 40 years.

Ramaswami made Test cricket debut in 1936 at the age of 40. He was born on June 16, 1896, in Madras (now Chennai). Apart from cricket, he also played tennis for the country. He left his house on October 15, 1985, but never returned.

After the disappearance of the former Indian cricketer no evidence about his death has been found. The news reports of his appearance were reported many times in the past few years. He has not been traced alive also. However, he is presumed dead.

Ramaswami had played an international match of tennis for India before playing cricket for the country. He was part of the Indian team that defeated Romania in the first-round match of the Davis Cup in 1922. But the team lost to Spain in the second round. Ramaswami, however, managed to win both his doubles matches. He was successful in winning local tennis tournaments while studying at Cambridge University from 1919 to 1923.

Ramaswami also played Wimbledon in 1922. He won the first round match, however, he was defeated in the second round. He defeated Gordon Lowe in three sets in the final of the South of England Championship in 1923 and claimed the title.

Ramaswami is one of the three Indian cricketers who have represented the country in two sports. MJ Gopalan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who is in the current Indian team, have also achieved the feat. Ramaswami’s father, two brothers, son and nephew have also played cricket.

Ramaswami got the opportunity to play Test in July 1936 at the age of 40. In his first Test match for India in Manchester, England, he scored 40 and 60 runs in the first and second inning respectively. Ramaswami was also a fast bowler for the Indian team.

He scored 2400 runs in 53 first-class matches at an average of 29. He scored 2 centuries and 12 half-centuries. He also took 30 wickets as a bowler in his career. His best performance was 4 wickets for 29 runs.

