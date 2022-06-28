'...Could be Quite Interesting': Sehwag Picks India Top 3 For T20 World Cup But No Place for Kohli

The T20 World Cup 2022 is more than three months away but the speculations around India’s team selection have already begun. Last year, the Men in Blue had a horrific campaign under Virat Kohli’s leadership as they couldn’t make it to the knockouts. India endured their first-ever World Cup defeat against Pakistan and also lost the next match to New Zealand. Two consecutive losses scripted an early exit from the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2021 was the last assignment of Virat Kohli as India’s captain. After he stepped down from the post, Rohit Sharma came at the helm and the team went on to win 12 matches in a row; setting a world record for an unbeaten streak in the shortest format.

A new era in Indian cricket is visualised under the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid duo. The upcoming ICC event in Australia will be their first major assignment and the experts have begun presenting their views on the team combination.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has picked three names he would like to bat on top of the order and surprisingly, there is no Kohli. In a conversation with news agency PTI, the former selected Rohit, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the hot picks for the top-order slot.

“India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would personally vouch for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia,” Sehwag told PTI.

“The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and KL Rahul could be quite interesting for the World T20,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ex-cricketer also hailed young pacer Umran Malik and feels he should definitely be on the flight to Melbourne.

“If there is one pacer who has thoroughly impressed me, of late, it is none other than Umran Malik. He should definitely be part of India’s plans as one of the key bowlers alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami,” said Sehwag.

“This IPL has given us many promising young bowlers, but Umran’s skills and talent will definitely earn him a place in the Indian across all three formats in the long run,” he remarked.

(With PTI Inputs)

