'Could Have Easily Been One of His Last Test Innings': Dinesh Karthik Praises Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is drawing praises for his valiant knock during the fourth day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Saha was battling a neck issue but he still batted and went on to score a gritty half-century pushing his team on top in the series opener against the world champions.

Saha scored an unbeaten 61 and required the attention of team’s physio. He didn’t keep during New Zealand’s first innings and went back to the dressing room after having kept for just a couple of overs on Sunday.

Fellow wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is impressed with how Saha performed under pressure considering the rich plaudits his injury stand-in KS Bharat was drawing for his skills behind the stumps.

“What I like about him is that he was again having his back against the wall in this Test. This could have easily been one of his last Test innings because there would have been a lot of pressure to bring Srikar Bharat for the next Test," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“But again I was just happy to see Wriddhiman Saha bat because he’s a solid batter, he’s really good, he’s got a bit of dogfight in him, you know, he fought his way through a stiff neck, changed his stance up, batted differently to what he’s used to but delivered. It’s good to see somebody with old legs coming and pushing people and showing how it can be done," he added.

Calling him a ‘street fighter’, Karthik said Saha comes through when conditions are really rough. “I called him a street fighter, I hope that’s not too derogatory to him, on the commentary today. To me, he’s that sort of guy when the conditions are really, really tough he’s the fighter, the bloke who comes in and does the job when they are down and need him," he said.

