Could Have Played Together if Ravindra Jadeja Was a Medium Pacer: Yuzvendra Chahal on Teaming up With Kuldeep Chahal

It’s been nearly two years since we last saw the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the same India playing 11. The appearance was at the 2019 ODI World Cup during a league match against hosts and eventual champions England with Chahal and Yadav combining to leak 160 runs in 20 overs for a solitary wicket.

Since then, they haven’t taken the field together even as on individual level, they keep on making appearances. There was a time when the duo made a reputation of squeezing the opponent batters in the middle overs while taking wickets.

So what has changed?

If Chahal is to be believed the return of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja means there’s was just one place left for a pure spinner in the team. He adds that had Jadeja been a pacer and not a spinner, we could still be seeing Kulcha, as the duo came to be known together, playing for India regularly.

“When Kuldeep Yadav and I used to play, Hardik Pandya was also there and he would bowl,” India Today quoted Chahal as saying. “In 2018 Hardik Pandya got injured and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback (in white-ball cricket) as an all-rounder, the one who could also bat at number 7. Unfortunately, he is a spinner, we could have played together if he was a medium pacer. It was the demand of the team.”

Chahal reckons the team needed an allrounder who could bat at the No. 7 spot as well and till the time.

However, the 30-year-old legspinner has no ill-feelings, saying he’s happy as long as the team keeps winning, with or without him.

“Kuldeep and I played 50-50 matches in any series. Sometimes he would play three matches of a five-game series, sometimes I would get the chance. The team combination is needed, 11 players make a team and ‘Kulcha’ was not making it. We were there till Hardik was there, we were also given chances. The need of the team was to have an allrounder at No. 7 position. I am happy even if I am not playing but the team is winning,” Chahal said.

