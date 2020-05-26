Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Could Never Dismiss Inzamam-ul-Haq in Nets: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known to speak his mind, that more often than not grabs the eyeballs. This time around talking in the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo Videocast, the bowler talked about the best batsman he has bowled to.

“To be honest, it’s Inzamam-ul-Haq. See my action is very complicated unlike Bret Lee’s but I could not bowl him out even once in the nets in 10 years," Akhtar said.

He went on to say that Inzamam read the ball faster than other batsmen, that made him so good.

"I think he could read the ball a second faster than others.” Apart from that he praised other batsmen too.

“I think Martin Crowe would have played me well too. He was a magician and very elegant. Amongst Indian players, Rahul Dravid is the most decorated batsman. If he won’t offer me a shot, I would not be able to penetrate his defense.

"I also think Jaque Kallis is one of the best all-rounders, and slip fielders Cricket has ever produced.”

Earlier this month, Akhtar had said that he is open to coaching the Indian bowlers. "I will definitely. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is (ilm) knowledge and I will spread it. I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot."

Akhtar has played 46 Tests in his career bagging 176 wickets. In the ODIs he has 247 wickets from 163 matches.

inzamam ul haqJacques KallisRahul DravidShoaib Akhtar

