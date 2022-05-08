'Couldn't Have Asked for More': KL Rahul Lauds his Pacers For 'Being Brave With The Ball' Against KKR

After a comprehensive 72-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul heaped massive raise on his pce battery for showcasing an outstanding performance on Saturday night at MCA Stadium in Pune.

After Quinton de Kock’s cantillating 29-ball fifty, it was pace duo of Avesh Khan and Jason Holder who dominated the proceedings and bundled out KKR for 101. LSG record a huge win, moving to the top of the table with 16 points.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul said he has lot of faith in his pace battery as it once again delivered under pressure.

“Played really well, started well with the bat… Was a tricky wicket. Knew it was going to be slow and sticky. Had to get around 150-160. The way Quinton and Deepak batted, made it look easy. Big hitting from Stoinis and Jason gave the momentum," Rahul said during the post-match presentation.

Avesh (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) took three wickets each to emerge as the most successful bowlers for LSG. Heaping praise on the bowlers, Rahul said,

“We started superbly with the ball, put the ball in the right areas, couldn’t have asked for more. Trust them a great deal (his pace battery).

“Having skill is one thing, but knowing what to do when is important. They’ve been put under pressure a couple of times but they’ve stuck to their strengths and been brave with the ball.

“That’s all we can ask for. Keep trusting what the best ball is on that wicket."

Andre Russell had almost disrupted LSG’s plans with a 19-ball 45 and Rahul said though it was scary to watch him bat this way the bowlers did well to stick to their plans.

“Dre Russ going like that is scary at times. We do have some plans before the game, and what’s good to see is they remember those plans under pressure," he said.

“If we go for runs from there then that’s acceptable. Still can’t think of any game where we’ve had a complete performance. Still areas to improve. Don’t think any team is going to be perfect anyway, we aren’t chasing that.

“Every one wants to contribute which is great to see. Don’t know if we’re peaking at the right time but we’re getting the wins, we’re doing what is expected of us, sticking to our plans," he concluded.

