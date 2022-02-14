'Could've Been Pushed': Irfan Pathan Questions Logic Behind His Former Teammate Going Unsold in IPL 2022 Auctions

Suresh Raina going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction raised quite a few eyebrows. One of the best performers in the league, Raina failed to get any buyers. What turned out to be more surprising was Chennai Super Kings officials not showing any interest in having their top scorer back in the camp.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was one of the excerpts who tried to understand the logic behind Raina not finding any buyer. Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of mega auctions, the former right-arm quick Pathan felt that if foreign players have bagged hefty contracts at the age of 40 then Raina, who is just 35, could have been pushed by at least one franchise despite a poor return with the bat in IPL 2021.

“Still think Raina could have been pushed. We have seen some foreign players who have played IPL till 40. Raina is 35! One bad season. #MrIPL,” he tweeted.

Raina is the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL history. He has been part of 13 of the 14 IPL seasons so far. The left-hand batter went unsold on day 1 of the mega event and couldn’t make it to the accelerated round on Sunday.

The IPL 2022 mega auctions witnessed 204 players getting sold. 67 of them were overseas while the rest are Indians. Meanwhile, 396 players were unsold. The list includes some notable names like Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan South African spinner Imran Tahir and former T20 World Cup-winning captains Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch.

