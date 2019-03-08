Coulter-Nile to Miss the Remainder of ODI Series Against India

Loading...
Coulter-Nile has been replaced by Jhye Richardson for the crucial match in Ranchi and will rejoin the team in UAE for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan.
The right-arm fast bowler, who is flying back for the birth of his second child, received the message on Thursday night, according a report in cricket.com.au.
Coulter-Nile has played in all four matches on the tour of India and was player of the match for his 3-26 in the thrilling final-ball win in the opening T20 in Vizag.
Earlier in the series, Australia were forced to play without the experienced Shaun Marsh in the first ODI in Hyderabad. Marsh had joined the side only ahead of the second ODI as he was at home for the birth of his second child.
Australia currently trail India 2-0 in the five-match ODI series and must win the third ODI in Ranchi to keep the series alive. India won the first ODI by six wickets and the second one in Nagpur by eight runs.
The last time Australia beat India three times in a row on Indian soil in the 50-over format was in late 2003, a team led by Ricky Ponting that took out the TVS Cup, a triangular ODI series also featuring New Zealand.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 4:08 PM IST