Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Coulter-Nile to Undergo String of Tests For Vertigo

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 11, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Coulter-Nile to Undergo String of Tests For Vertigo

(AFP)

Loading...
Australian pace-bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to undergo a series of tests after suffering a bout of vertigo during one of the recent games at the Big Bash League while playing for Perth Scorchers.

In a match against the Adelaide Strikers, Coulter-Nile showed come discomfort while bowling the penultimate ball of his fourth over. He finished his spell but immediately after, almost collapsed to the ground and was seen in considerable strife. He was soon assisted off the field with Cricket Australia (CA) later confirming Coulter-Nile had a bout of vertigo.

The 31-year-old later visited a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure and will now undergo a string of tests.

"They put him on an IV drip and he was feeling well enough to travel with us today, which is good," Scorchers coach Adam Voges said as the squad arrived back in Perth. "It's something he's had before in the past. It's normally taken a day or two for it to settle down. Hopefully, that's the case and there's nothing more sinister than that.

"It's very random and came out of the blue. I'm just glad he was discharged from hospital last night. He still doesn't look great and he's not 100 per cent but he's certainly feeling a lot better than he was and I'm sure he's glad to be home.

"(The doctors suggested) because he has had it in the past, he is prone to perhaps getting more episodes, but we'll send him to some medical teams this week and see if there's any other investigation that needs to happen."

Coulter-Nile is part of the Australian squad that will travel to India for a five-match One-Day International and two-match T20 International series. The team is slated to leave for India this coming Monday.
Adelaide StrikersBig Bash LeagueNathan Coulter-NilePerth Scorchers
First Published: February 11, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...