Coulter-Nile to Undergo String of Tests For Vertigo

In a match against the Adelaide Strikers, Coulter-Nile showed come discomfort while bowling the penultimate ball of his fourth over. He finished his spell but immediately after, almost collapsed to the ground and was seen in considerable strife. He was soon assisted off the field with Cricket Australia (CA) later confirming Coulter-Nile had a bout of vertigo.
The 31-year-old later visited a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure and will now undergo a string of tests.
"They put him on an IV drip and he was feeling well enough to travel with us today, which is good," Scorchers coach Adam Voges said as the squad arrived back in Perth. "It's something he's had before in the past. It's normally taken a day or two for it to settle down. Hopefully, that's the case and there's nothing more sinister than that.
"It's very random and came out of the blue. I'm just glad he was discharged from hospital last night. He still doesn't look great and he's not 100 per cent but he's certainly feeling a lot better than he was and I'm sure he's glad to be home.
"(The doctors suggested) because he has had it in the past, he is prone to perhaps getting more episodes, but we'll send him to some medical teams this week and see if there's any other investigation that needs to happen."
Coulter-Nile is part of the Australian squad that will travel to India for a five-match One-Day International and two-match T20 International series. The team is slated to leave for India this coming Monday.
First Published: February 11, 2019, 2:15 PM IST