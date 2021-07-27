'Count Me in Next Time'-Virat Kohli Reacts to Shreyas Iyer's Latest Instagram Post

India skipper Virat Kohli has reacted to Shreyas Iyer’s latest Instagram post where the middle-order batsman was seen playing football. Kohli himself is a huge Football fan and couldn’t keep calm when he saw his teammate’s latest Instagram post. “Ballin’ with these ballers," Iyer captioned the post on Instagram; to which Kohli replied: “Count me in next time we’re in town." Virat is with Team India and is currently in England where they will take on the hosts for the five-match Test series, starting August 4.

“Left Winger," Iyer wrote with a tick mark emoji in response to Kohli’s comment. The post garnered a comment from Vijay Shankar as well. “Nice Gary," the TN all-rounder said.

The game also featured former India skipper MS Dhoni who made fans drool by donning the retro Team India jersey for a TV advert. In a photograph shared by Iyer, Iyer could be seen running forward with the ball as Dhoni and television actor Karan Wahi look at him from behind. Ranveer Singh was also spotted.

The fans of Dhoni, who bid adieu to international cricket last year, were pleased to see their favourite star back in action albeit playing football rather the cricket. And soon, the comment section of the post was filled with ‘Mahi, Mahi’ comments.

“There is MS Dhoni in the background,” wrote a user along with several ‘smiling face with heart eye’ emojis.

“Are you with MSD?” asked another follower.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will return to competitive cricket during the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will kick off on August 19 and will conclude on October 15. In the league’s second leg, 31 games will be played in 27 days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

