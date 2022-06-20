'Count Your Blessings' - KL Rahul Shares Photos on Road to Recovery

KL Rahul took to social media to post to a message of hope for his fans after he was ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa and the tour of England.

The star batter, who was announced as the captain for the series against South Africa that ended 2-2, was ruled out owing to a right groin injury and is now optimistic about making a comeback to the national squad after being fully fit.

Rahul reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where the medical team assessed the batter and it was decided he would not go to England for the rescheduled fifth Test.

WATCH: Captain Rohit Sharma And His Opening Partner Shubman Gill Enjoy Batting in Nets Together Ahead of England Test

However, the batter is in the right frame of mind as he shared his pictures.

“Count your blessings”, K.L. Rahul captioned the social media post.

Count your blessings. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2cIBvlvzar — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 20, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Rahul will be flying to Germany for the treatment of his groin injury.

He had last played for India in February earlier this year, before heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the captain of the newly-included side, Lucknow Super Giants. He carried his red-hoy form in the tournament, scoring 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38. He led his team to the playoffs in its debut season where they were knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Rahul ended the season as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Team India arrived in England on June 16 to kick off the England tour. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India’s 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a Covid-19 outbreak in 2021.

Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27 to be in the groove for the fifth Test.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here