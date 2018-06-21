Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
County Championship: Dale Steyn Gets the Better Off Cheteshwar Pujara Again in England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 21, 2018, 9:16 PM IST
File image of Dale Steyn. (AP Image)

New Delhi: For the second time in just three days, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has managed to get the better of Indian middle-order maestro Cheteshwar Pujara, on Wednesday.

Steyn is showing good signs after returning from injury as he ended the first day of the county match between Yorkshire and Hampshire with outstanding figures of 5/66. Batting first, Yorkshire batsmen couldn't deal with the pace of Steyn and Fidel Edwards and in no time, the team was struggling at 21/3.

The highlight of this early carnage was Steyn's dismissal of Pujara, who saw his stumps being wrecked by the pacer and had to head back into the hut for a duck.




Earlier, in the semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup, Pujara was dismissed for a duck by Steyn. Pujara, who came in to bat after the fall of opener Adam Lyth in the fourth over of the innings as Yorkshire chased a massive 349 for victory, lasted just four balls before Jimmy Adams accepted a simple catch at second slip off Steyn.

However, Steyn's heroics in the first innings was matched by the partnership between Gary Ballance and Harry Brook. The duo steadied the ship with a 143-run stand for the fourth wicket before the pair fell to Dale Steyn for 109 and 79 respectively.

In the end, Yorkshire finished the innings at 350 all-out, a rather decent outing considering they lost three wickets with just 21 runs on board.

Cheteshwar PujaraCounty championshipdale steyn
First Published: June 21, 2018, 9:15 PM IST

