County Championship: Dale Steyn Gets the Better Off Cheteshwar Pujara Again in England

Steyn is showing good signs after returning from injury as he ended the first day of the county match between Yorkshire and Hampshire with outstanding figures of 5/66. Batting first, Yorkshire batsmen couldn't deal with the pace of Steyn and Fidel Edwards and in no time, the team was struggling at 21/3.
The highlight of this early carnage was Steyn's dismissal of Pujara, who saw his stumps being wrecked by the pacer and had to head back into the hut for a duck.
ICYMI: @DaleSteyn62 made a mess of Pujara's stumps yesterday 😳— County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 21, 2018
Highlights from all 9️⃣ matches: https://t.co/8gN1yTPs78 pic.twitter.com/n4edNsimWZ
Earlier, in the semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup, Pujara was dismissed for a duck by Steyn. Pujara, who came in to bat after the fall of opener Adam Lyth in the fourth over of the innings as Yorkshire chased a massive 349 for victory, lasted just four balls before Jimmy Adams accepted a simple catch at second slip off Steyn.
However, Steyn's heroics in the first innings was matched by the partnership between Gary Ballance and Harry Brook. The duo steadied the ship with a 143-run stand for the fourth wicket before the pair fell to Dale Steyn for 109 and 79 respectively.
In the end, Yorkshire finished the innings at 350 all-out, a rather decent outing considering they lost three wickets with just 21 runs on board.
Also Watch
-
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
First Published: June 21, 2018, 9:15 PM IST