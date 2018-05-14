County Round-up: Aaron, Ishant Star; Pujara's Poor Run Continues

Ishant, who was coming back into the team after an injury picked up seven wickets in a losing cause, with 3/62 in his first innings and 4/52 in the second innings.
He picked up the three tailenders in the first innings and then broke the back of Kent's batting in the second innings, however this wasn't enough as Kent won the match by 58 runs.
Aaron picked up 4/65 in the first innings and 2/66 in his second innings as Leicestershire won a cliffhanger by just 3 runs against Glamorgan.
Cheteshwar Pujara struggled though as playing against Surrey, he could just manage a score of 17 off 29 before being dismissed by Sam Curran. The India number three batsman has just managed 83 runs in last three matches, which is a big worry for Yorkshire. Pujara has now just one more innings left as after this game, he will be playing List A cricket.
First Published: May 14, 2018, 3:40 PM IST