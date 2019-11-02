Courtney Walsh Appointed Interim Assistant Coach of West Indies Women’s Team

Former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh has joined the women’s team as an assistant coach to the interim head coach Gus Logie along with former Guyanese batsman Rayon Griffith. Cricket West Indies (CWI) is still looking for a for a full-time head coach.
Logie had been appointed head coach of the women’s team last month.
"We've had some of the best minds and coaches in the region working with the players. Courtney and Rayon have been working really hard with the ladies at training and we are hoping to see the results on the field," Logie said.
CWI's director of cricket Jimmy Adams also expressed his delight at the way the support unit had shaped up saying, "I am confident that our entire support staff, under Gus' leadership and direction, is capable of driving our women's cricket forward whilst we begin the search for a permanent head coach."
"Gus has been involved with the program for the past two years and both Rayon and Courtney bring with them a strong working knowledge of what it takes to be successful at the elite level."
Before taking over with the West Indies women’s team, Walsh was previously the bowling coach for Bangladesh and had also been a national selector before that.
"My function is to focus a lot more on the bowlers and the cricket in general to get the ladies together," Walsh said.
"I'm just happy to be able to work with Gus - we haven't had a chance to be on the same team since we were players and we just want the women to play the type of cricket we know they can play.
"The ladies have been very warm and receptive and listened to what I've got to say. They are not afraid of trying and implementing what I've been telling them. I think one of the advantages I have, is that I was involved in women's cricket before as a selector and I was part of a couple of their training camps, so they know me and they've seen me around. They know I want the best for them and they appreciate that, so for me it's a plus coming back into the fold of the women's team now."
CWI also named Evril Betty Lewis as the team's interim manager, who will lead the new team management along with Logie, according to a board release.
