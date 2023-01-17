COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Tuesday’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023, January 17

COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers: Comilla Victorians will battle it out against Sylhet Strikers in the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023. Comilla have endured a tough start to the season losing their first three games.

That being said, they managed to clinch an essential victory against the Chattogram Challengers. It was their first win of the campaign and a much-needed boost. Litton Das played a clinical inning of 40 runs from 22 balls to help Comilla across the line. He was greatly assisted by the batting prowess of Mohammad Rizwan. Tanvir Islam, Mosaddek Hossain and Khushdil Shah also chipped in with two wickets each.

While this victory would have done a world of good to their confidence, beating the Sylhet Strikers is easier said than done. The Strikers are currently on top of the BPL 2023 table with five wins from five games this season, accumulating 10 points in the process.

The Sylhet Strikers could thus be considered firm favourites for this fixture on the basis of their form this season.

Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

COV vs SYL Telecast

The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Bangladesh Premier League match will not be broadcast in India.

COV vs SYL Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COV vs SYL Match Details

The COV vs SYL Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Tuesday, January 17, at 6:00 pm IST.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imad Wasim

Vice-Captain: Litton Das

Suggested Playing XI for COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali

Batters: Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mashrafe Mortaza, Tanvir Islam

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Possible XIs

Comilla Victorians Predicted Line-up: Litton Das, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam.

Sylhet Strikers Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Haris, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain.

