COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bangladesh Premier League 2022, February 9, 5:00 PM IST

COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match 26 between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers: The Comilla Victorians (COV) will square off against Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) in the 26th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Wednesday, February 9. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Sylhet will host the match, which is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST.

The Victorians will be keen to bounce back after losing their last match to Fortune Barishal by 32 runs in their previous match. However, they are fighting for a top two finish and are very much in the race with four wins, two losses, and a no result so far. They are currently placed second in the standings with nine points to their name. On the other hand, the Sunrisers are out of the competition but have two matches on hand. They could muster just a solitary win from eight games to sit at the bottom of the standings with three points.

Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

COV vs SYL Telecast

COV vs SYL match will not be telecast in India.

COV vs SYL Live Streaming

The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

COV vs SYL Match Details

The Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers contest will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Sylhet on Wednesday, February 9. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5 PM IST.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anamul Haque

Vice-captain: Imrul Kayes

Suggested Playing XI for COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Liton Das

Batters: Imrul Kayes, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam

COV vs SYL Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (WK), Imrul Kayes (C), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Sunil Narine, Karim Janat, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sylhet Sunrisers: Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Alauddin Babu, Aks Swadhin, Sohag Gazi, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Shiraz Ahmed

