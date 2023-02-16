COV vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Live Streaming For Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, BPL 2023, February 16

The 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will conclude with the final between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers. The much-hyped game is scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, February 16.

Comilla Victorians ended up in second place in the points tally with nine wins and three losses. The team was absolutely brilliant in the first Qualifier as they defeated the Strikers by four wickets. Tanvir Islam was the star player for the Victorians as the opposition scored only 125 runs in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers faced Rangpur Riders after losing to Comilla Victorians. They registered a 19-run win in the second qualifier by defending 182 runs in 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for the team with a knock of 40 runs.

Ahead of the match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers, here is all you need to know:

When will the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers be played?

The match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will be conducted on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers be played?

The match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers begin?

The match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers?

The match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will be telecast on Eurosport in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between the Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers?

The match between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Suggested Playing XI for Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Imrul Kayes, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Rubel Hossain, Tanvir Islam

Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers Predicted XIs

Comilla Victorians: Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali, Litton Das (wk), Sunil Narine, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Mukidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, Mosaddek Hossain

Sylhet Strikers: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Haris, Towhid Hridoy, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Nabil Samad, Isuru Udana, Ryan Burl, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera

