COVID-19: Australia Tour of Bangladesh 'Unlikely' to Go Ahead
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has said that the teams upcoming tour to Bangladesh slated to be held in June is unlikely, conceding that one doesnt need to be an "Einstein" for that amid the global crisis due to coronavirus pandemic.
