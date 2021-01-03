From Jofra Archer, Pakistan Cricket Team to Rohit Sharma and Co - Five Times Cricketers Breached the Bio-Secure Bubble

This is not the first time that a cricketer was penalised for breach of bubble. We take a look at five such occasions when players put things in jeopardy.

In these unprecedented times, cricket has resumed but on a tight leash. On Saturday five Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma were put in isolation after they were seen having lunch in a restaurant in Melbourne. This was a breach of Covid-19 protocol that was kept in place. However, this is not the first time that a cricketer was penalised for breach of bubble. We take a look at five such occasions when players put things in jeopardy.

Jofra Archer Breaches the Bubble: As cricket resumed in England earlier this year, Jofra Archer became the first cricketer to be penalised for breach of bio-bubble. Archer left for his home Brighton ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. He was subsequently penalised for an undisclosed sum and was dropped for the next game of the series.

Pakistan Land in Trouble in New Zealand: The 53-man strong Pakistan squad left home for New Zealand. Interestingly all of them were found negative when they were tested in Islamabad. But on arrival, six of them turned positive. New Zealand Cricket authorities took a dim view of it and alleged that the CCTV cameras have found Pakistani cricketers flouting the norms as they were seen having food together. The situation escalated and Pakistan threatened to return home even before the first ball was bowled.

South African cricketer breaches bio-bubble: The England tour of South Africa was on the right track until the first of the three-match ODI series was called off. Reason: A South African cricketer had tested positive for Covid-19. He tested positive, which meant that there was a breach in the bio-bubble which also housed the visiting team England. In the following days, more cases started to come in and that was enough for ECB to pull the plug and call off the series.

Chris Lynn Puts Heats in Trouble: BBL franchise Brisbane Heats faced the heat when one of their star players Chris Lynn was handed a hefty fine for breaching the bio-bubble along with another cricketer Daniel Lawrence. Lynn took a selfie with a fan and also traveled in a taxi. This was a breach of a stringent protocol that was in place thanks to BBL. As a result, Lynn was asked to use a different changing room. Players usually sit in a dug out during a T20 match but Lynn was asked to sit in the pavillion. Meanwhile all this as he tested negative.

Rohit & Others in Isolation: India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.