The Cricket Association of Bengal on Thursday asked its Affiliated Units to come forward and donate generously to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CAB has already announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration in Corona Aid with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.
Now, in order to strengthen the battle, CAB today has formally appealed vide a ‘Letter of Appeal‘ signed by the CAB President Avishek and secretary Snehasish Ganguly to its affiliated units to come forward and donate.
CAB also gave the option to those units that may not have Net Banking Facilities.
It stated, "Since all our Affiliated Units may not have Net Banking Facilities, they may inform the Association at donations.corona@gmail.com about the amount they wish to Donate so that the Association can facilitate it...."
CAB also separately urged current and former cricketers, scorers, umpires, match observers, coaches, committee members and others connected with the organisation to also consider donating amounts during these tough times.
The association mentioned that it would certainly record its appreciation for the contributions made by the donors during this crisis period.
COVID-19: CAB Urges its Units, Players & Members to Donate
