Bangladesh Test Batsman Saif Hassan, Strength Coach Nick Lee Test Positive For Covid-19

Bangladesh Test batter Saif Hassan and strength coach Nick Lee has tested positive for Covid-19.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Bangladesh Test Batsman Saif Hassan, Strength Coach Nick Lee Test Positive For Covid-19

Bangladesh Test Batsman Saif Hasan has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Along with him, Nick Lee the strength and conditioning coach has also been tested positive for the virus following the first round of tests conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Also read: 8th September 2001: Mohammad Ashraful Is The Youngest Test Centurion

Both of them will now enter self-isolation. A total of 17 cricketers and 7 support staffs were tested ahead of the Sri Lanka tour as per the decision by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

The Board has asked the players to get into self isolation as soon as possible. Following this news, the Board has decided to test the players thrice as they gear up for the Sri Lanka tour.

It must be also taken into account that Lee had tested positive earlier in Dubai on 14 August and later was tested negative after ten days of isolation. He also completed a 14-day self isolation on arriving in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, players who have tested negative can resume their individual training from September 21. They will be tested thrice and those who test negative will be allowed to stay at the hotel so that they can continue their training.

Earlier former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan was named as the batting consultant for Bangladesh ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the decision on Tuesday after former South Africa batsman Neil McKenzie relinquished the role earlier this week citing personal reasons.Having featured for New Zealand for more than decade, McMillan had scored over 8,000 international runs in Tests, ODIs and T20s.

After retirement, McMillan worked as New Zealand’s batting and fielding coach from 2014 to 2019.He also has coaching experiences with Canterbury, Middlesex and Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab.Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three Test matches in October-November this year.McMillan will join the team during its pre-tour camp in Sri Lanka, BCB said in an announcement.

