COVID-19 Impact: Zimbabwe-Afghanistan T20Is in Harare Called off After Government Advisory

The coronavirus pandemic claimed another sporting fixture as Afghanistan's five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe was cancelled on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
The two teams were supposed to play five matches this month, but the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe makes it impossible.

"@ZimCricketv has called off the five-match T20I series against @ACBofficials scheduled to be played in Harare this August after the Government advised the country was not ready as yet to host visiting teams amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases," Zimbabwe Cricket announced on twitter.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe Tour of Australia in August Postponed Due to COVID-19

"We were keen to see the imminent and safe return of cricket, but we understand the Government's health concerns and accept that cancelling the proposed tour is sensible and in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers, service providers, fans and the wider community," ZC Acting Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.

India's tour of Zimbabwe, which was also scheduled in August, had already been cancelled due to the pandemic. Zimbabwe were also scheduled to tour Australia, which was cancelled for the same reason.

