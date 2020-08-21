Despite stiff financial constraints during the pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has successfully managed to save jobs of its employees. Well no longer. If a senior official is to be believed, BCCI is soon going to adopt cost-cutting measures if the situation doesn’t improve by the day. "We are yet to discuss the issue of salary cuts. But we will deliberate on the issue in a meeting and discuss how much will be the impact of all these things, and after keeping all that in mind we will take a call," the official told news agency IANS.
ALSO READ - IPL 2020: UAE Cricket Board Working Closely with Government to Get Spectators at Stands
"Yes, there are chances of pay-cuts or layoffs as well," he made it very very clear. The Corona Virus pandemic saw sports bodies and professional teams operating on a tight leash. As a result, staff were laid off on a quick notice. No audience meant no gate receipts which severely impacted the revenues of large sporting organisations. Organisations like Cricket Australia,Windies Cricket, ECB and NZC have already reduced the salaries of players and staff.
ALSO READ - BCCI Considering Farewell Match for MS Dhoni After IPL 2020
Earlier BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had hinted that the future of its employees now depends on the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The richest cricket board in the world has managed to stay afloat without any lay off but did cost-cutting measures on the travel and hospitality front. "We will discuss it since the IPL is happening now. A lot will depend on the success of IPL as well. Title sponsorship deal (of Rs 222 crore) is not that huge compared to previous one (Vivo's Rs 440 crore). So let's see what can be done with minimum damage," the official added.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Covid-19 Impacts BCCI, Pay-cuts and Layoffs on the Cards: Report
Despite stiff financial constraints during the pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has successfully managed to save jobs of its employees. Well no longer.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings