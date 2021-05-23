Covid-19: Irfan Pathan Does his First 2k Run After Recovery, Takes 11 Minutes to Complete Distance

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan seems to have recovered fully from Covid-19, after contracting the disease during Road Safety World Series. On Saturday, Pathan posted a video online, where he is seen running 2km in close to 11 mins. He also updated the fans about his current fitness status.

He captioned the video, “First 2k run after Covid – #keepgoing #keeptraining #fitness.” In the video, he says: “After Covid recovery this was my first run. I wanted to run 2 kilometres and see how my fitness has gone down after Covid.”

He added, ““It took me about… you can see, nearly 11 minutes, few sessions. I’ll updated you guys about how it is going.” He also sent an inspirational message to everyone saying, “Keep up the hardwork even if you’ve got Covid. If you are recover, make sure to keep training. Keep looking after yourself.”

On the other hand, there were a few players and members of the support staff who had tested positive for Covid-19 during the IPL 2021. ONe of the was CSK’s L Balaji. In an interview, he said, “Was I scared? Initially I could not express my feelings. I knew people were dying outside. It took me another 24 hours to sink in the seriousness of [the] issue once [my] family and friends started to message. I started to get worried. From the second day in isolation I realised I had to monitor myself, recording all the health data. I was obviously anxious.”

“As I was isolating on my own, having tested positive for Covid-19, a thought crossed my mind: recovering from Covid-19, both physically and mentally, is like experiencing an episode of Man vs Wild,” he said.

