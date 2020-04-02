Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

COVID-19: Ishan Porel Donates Rs 50,000 to Help Needy

In these times when help is the need of the hour, Bengal pacer Ishan Porel is doing his part and more.

IANS |April 2, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
COVID-19: Ishan Porel Donates Rs 50,000 to Help Needy

Kolkata: In these times when help is the need of the hour, Bengal pacer Ishan Porel is doing his part and more.

He has not only donated Rs 20,000 each to the State Relief Fund and Prime Minister's Relief Fund, he has also given Rs 10,000 to a local hospital for buying masks, gloves and sanitizers for the doctors and care givers.

"We need to help people fight this dreaded disease in whatever way we can. I am doing my bit. I am also arranging basic food like rice, cereals and grocery for 100 people near my locality who can't afford food because of this lockdown. They have been identified and my parents and myself will be distributing the goods in the next two days," Ishan said.

Ishan, who hails from Chandannagar, also urged the people not to venture out to the streets unnecessarily.

"I am seeing on TV that people are still crowding the streets. They need to realise by doing this they are putting everybody's life in danger. I urge all to stay home and cooperate with our government in this grim battle to defeat this virus," he signed off.

