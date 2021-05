Covid-19: KKR Player Rahul Tripathi Fined by Police for Not Wearing Mask

Maharashtra has seen a steep dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last couple of months. That was due to the stringent rules in place. One of these rules, in Pune, involves fining people for travelling on the city roads without a mask. KKR cricketer Rahul Tripathi has been fined for the same reason — not wearing a mask, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

He was traveling in a car on Friday, where he was fined by the police check-post near Khadi machine Chowk. Sub-inspector Santosh Sonawane from Kondhwa police station said, “At the said checkpoint we saw a man in a four-wheeler without a mask. When we stopped him, he told us that he was a well-known personality. We told him that he had violated the rules and had to pay a fine to which he agreed and paid ₹500 and went away.”

Tripathi was part of the KKR squad where as many as four players had tested positive for Covid-19 in the suspended IPL 2021. This year in the IPL he played seven matches and scored 187 runs with 53 as his highest score. Overall, Tripathi has appeared in 52 matches in which he has scored 1175 runs at an average over 25. He also has six fifties to his name.

Meanwhile, early this month, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had tested positive for Covid-19. It was also reported that Chakravarthy and Warrier had caught the virus when they went for scans outside the bio-bubble. Apart from that, there were positive cases found in CSK camp, SRH and Delhi Capitals as well, after which IPL 2021 was finally suspended.

But now, the remainder of IPL will be played in the UAE in September-October.

