COVID-19: Lord's Opens Up For NHS & Local Community in UK
In light of the current situation regarding the outbreak of Covid-19, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has decided to help the medical staff by providing them parking space available at the Lords Cricket Ground. In a statement, the MCC said it has also decided to provide storage areas for the Wellington Hospital in the UK.
