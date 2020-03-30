Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

COVID-19: Pandya Brothers Turn Home into Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.

IANS |March 30, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
COVID-19: Pandya Brothers Turn Home into Stadium

The coronavirus outbreak has seen all sporting events across the globe either getting cancelled or postponed. And this has also seen the Indian cricketers get time out with their families even though they are forced to stay indoors due to the pandemic. Making the most of the situation, Hardik and Krunal turned their drawing room into a stadium to play a game of indoor cricket.

The Pandya brothers posted a video and said: "Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.

The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

