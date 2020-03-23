Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

COVID-19: Pathan Brothers Donate Masks to Fight Pandemic

March 23, 2020, 9:13 PM IST

March 23, 2020, 9:13 PM IST
COVID-19: Pathan Brothers Donate Masks to Fight Pandemic

Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have decided to donate over 4,000 masks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a video posted by Irfan on Twitter, Irfan wrote: "Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned."

"But don't gather crowd!@iamyusufpathan #corona it's a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us..." he wrote.

The former allrounder shed light on the masks being in the name of the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, which is run by their father, and they will be distributed to Vadodara health department who in turn will serve those who are in need.

With cases sharply increasing across the country, many Indian states are in lockdown with total number of cases now up to 433.

The central government has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown in various cities.

The Centre has, in fact, advised the states to take legal action against those who are found violating the lockdown orders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. He also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

