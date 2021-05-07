Covid-19: Prominent Indian Cricketing Figures Who Succumbed to Deadly Virus

CRICKETNEXT

Just recently, cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister and mother, both passed away due to Covid-19

Covid-19 has presented the world with a set of challenges, and while the countries are doing their best to battle it out, the deadly virus continues to claim lives. India has alone recorded 2.3 lakh deaths, since last year. The nation that worships its cricketers, has also lost a few gems.

Just recently, cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister and mother, both passed away due to Covid-19. Cricketnext takes a look at the prominent cricketing who have lost the battle against deadly virus.

Chetan Chauhan

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan had tested positive for the virus in July last year. He was put on a ventilator in August, but lost his battle to Covid. Chauhan had played in 40 Tests and seven ODIs between 1969 and 1981, scoring 2,237 runs. He also formed a formidable top-order partnership with another legend Sunil Gavaskar. He had a highest-score of 97 against Australia.

Kishan Rungta

An ace domestic player, former skipper of Rajasthan and an ex-national selector, Rungta passed away due to Covid-19 complications. He was 88. For his state, he played in 59 matches and scored 2717 runs in a career spanning from 1953 to 1970. Not only that, his late elder brother Purushottam was a BCCI treasurer in the 1970s.

Vivek Yadav

Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav was part of the Rajasthan team that lifted the Ranji Trophy in 2010-11. He played 18 matches in his career and bagged 57 wickets. Yadav was undergoing treatment for cancer, where he contracted Covid. He was also part of Dehi Daredevils in 2011, but was sacked in 2012.

Dinar Gupte

Former statistician Gupte, worked with the BCCI for over 15 years, Saurashtra Cricket Association confirmed. He was the official scorer with Team India in the 1999 World Cup. He was 76.

Sanjay Dobal

Former Delhi all-rounder, Dobal succumbed to Covid at the age of 53. Although he never represented Delhi in state competitions, he was a known figure in the club competitions.

