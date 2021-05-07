Covid-19: Ravindra Jadeja Urges Citizens to Take Precautions in Video Uploaded by CSK

After the suspension of IPL 2021, Indian players have started reaching their homes, safe and sound. Upon reaching, each one of them is urging the people of country to stay safe and take extra precautions. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also urged the citizens to remain safe and at their homes.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Jadeja said, “Please stay home and stay safe. Also, keep your family members safe because in these tough times we have to come together and fight the battle against COVID-19. So please wear your mask and sanitise your hands regularly. And, please help those around you.

“Ask them if they need help because sometimes, some people tend to hesitate while seeking any kind of help or support. So please ask them upfront if they require any kind of support or help. Only if we stand together in these tough times we’ll be able to win against the pandemic,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan, who got vaccinated, also urged the citizens to get their jabs. His teammate R Ashwin too spread the same message. In fact, he went one step ahead and said that he would help with the distribution of N95 masks to ones who can’t afford it.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: “I urge everyone going to get their vaccine shot to keep a safe distance from one another and double mask. (no cloth masks pls). The very point of getting a vaccine is to fight this deadly virus, let’s not make that hopeful idea into a cluster. #COVID19India.”

When one user asked him if he can help him get an appointment for second dose of the vaccine, he said, “All I can say is please wait till it’s made available for you. We are a country in excess of a billion people. Stay safe and careful till then.”

He helped out another user by this bit of information. “N 95 masks can be washed and reused. I am happy to buy and give it to people who can’t afford it! Please let me know ways to distribute them if you or anyone on my timeline knows how.”

In fact, the rise in COVID-19 cases saw the BCCI and IPL Governing Council postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

