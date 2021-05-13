Covid-19: Sonu Sood Extends Help to Harbhajan Singh, Provides Remdesivir Injection Promptly

There is no limit to where Sonu Sood’s help can reach the people in need, during these testing times of Covid-19. Days after helping out ex-India cricketer Suresh Raina, he has now extended his help to yet another player. This time it was Harbhajan Singh, after the off-spinner requested the former for a Remdesivir injection.

Harbhajan posted the request on Twitter, for a patient in Karnataka. Sood promptly replied, “Bhajji… will be delivered”. It seems the injection reached the destination in time, with Harbhajan thanking Sood.

“Thank you my brother… may god bless you with more strength.”

Thank you my brother 🙏🙏..may god bless you with more strength https://t.co/pPtxniRpDU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2021

Sood has been actively helping out people in need since the pandemic hit last year. Not only the common man, Sood has managed to help high-profile names as well. Previously, Raina had requested for an oxygen cylinder for one of his relatives. His foundation wasted no time in arranging the same for the patient.

Meanwhile, several Indian cricketers have started getting vaccinated against Covid-19. India is due to tour England in June, and as per BCCI’s advisory, the players need to get their first doses of vaccine. The India cricket team will receive its second dose in England, as the squad will soon fly to London for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England.

Among the other England-bound cricketers who have taken the first vaccine dose are pace bowler Umesh Yadav and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. India limited-overs team opener Shikhar Dhawan also got the first dose. Other than that, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli too got their first jabs.

But it seems that Team India’s preparation will be affected due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Their biggest challenge will be the lack of competitive cricket for a month-and-a-half between the WTC final and the Test series. There are no matches scheduled against any county team for the Indians. The Indian team will have to play only intra-squad matches to prepare. This was confirmed by a statement from the England board last month.

