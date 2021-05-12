- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu's Daily Infections Breach 30,000-mark, 293 Deaths Reported
Chennai accounted for 7,564 new infections, totalling 4,12,505 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities also with 5,458 deaths.
- PTI
- Updated: May 12, 2021, 10:51 PM IST
Tamil Nadu recorded 30,355 new COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 14,68,864 while 293 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,471. According to a medical bulletin, 19,508 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,79,658 leaving 1,72,735 active infections.
With the pandemic raging the southern State, Tamil Nadu for the first time went past the grim 10,000-mark on April 18 and 20,000 on May 2. The state capital accounted for 7,564 new infections, totalling 4,12,505 till date.
The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities also with 5,458 deaths. The number of samples tested today was 1,56,356 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,44,67,287.
Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,670 cases, Coimbatore 2,636, Kanyakumari 1,076, Madurai 1,172, Thiruvallur 1,344 while the remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits. Ariyalur reported 149, Cuddalore 530, Dharmapuri 200, Dindigul 358, Erode 961, Kallakurichi 144, Kancheepuram 767, Karur 246, Krishnagiri 497, Nagapattinam 322, Namakkal 354, Nilgiris 186, Perambalur 206, Pudukottai 263, Ramanathapuram 333, Ranipet 173 and Salem 664.
Sivagangai recorded 197, Tenkasi 324, Thanjavur 646, Theni 438, Thirupathur 329, Thiruvannamalai 600, Thiruvarur 310, Tuticorin 748, Tirunelveli 742, Tiruppur 647, Tiruchirappalli 879, Vellore 577, Villupuram 568 and Virudhunagar 535, the bulletin said. Among the 293 deceased, 67 of them were without co- morbidities which include a 27-year-old man from Thanjavur who succumbed to the virus due to COVID-19 pneumonia.
As many as 19 people who tested positive today were returnees from other destinations, the bulletin said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking