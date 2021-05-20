CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Covid-19: West Indies Board Gets Players, Support Staff Vaccinated

Covid-19: West Indies Board Gets Players, Support Staff Vaccinated

Covid-19: West Indies Board Gets Players, Support Staff Vaccinated

CWI said they secured Covid-19 vaccines for "all interested squad members" with the help of the Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

  • Updated: May 20, 2021, 3:55 PM IST

Even as the Indian cricket board is yet to clarify on whether cricketers traveling to England for six Tests will receive vaccination for Covid-19, some other cricket boards like Cricket West Indies (CWI) have already got their players vaccinated.

CWI confirmed on Wednesday that 13 members of West Indies Test squad — players and support staff — have received vaccinations against Covid-19. The West Indies players and support staff are currently in a bio-bubble in St Lucia, training for the upcoming Test series against South Africa that is scheduled for next month.

CWI said they secured Covid-19 vaccines for “all interested squad members” with the help of the Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

David Warner Is Back On Popular Demand; Deepfakes Himself as Dhanush in Rowdy Baby Song | WATCH VIDEO

“Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective public health measures in the management of infectious diseases,” Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, St Lucia’s chief medical officer, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.

“Cricket is an important sporting activity in the region and ensuring that it can be facilitated safely, is of importance to us in St. Lucia. We welcome the teams here and look forward to successful and safe activities over the coming weeks,” he added.

Eleven players have received their first dose while two have received their second dose of vaccination.

Here’s All You Need To Know About Sam Curran’s Partner – Isabella Symonds Willmott

Last week, West Indies women’s squad received its first dose of the vaccine.

West Indies host the Proteas for two Tests and five T20 Internationals next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had up till now left it to the individual players to get vaccination shots.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches