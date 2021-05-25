COVID Crisis: Irfan and Yusuf Pathan Continue to Donate Relief Material

As India continues to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, athletes from across the country have chipped in to fight the deadly virus. And former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan are among them. Ever since the pandemic commenced, Pathan brothers have time and again sent relief materials to people in need. Their Pathan Foundation has been doing marvellous work in these tough times.

On May 25, Irfan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the oxygen concentrators that were ready to be dispatched. In the video, Irfan can be heard saying that another slot of the concentrators was ready to be sent off. He further said the directions of ‘how to use the concentrator’ have been written on it in both English and Gujarati. As India faced oxygen crisis, Pathan Foundation has sent several oxygen concentrators to people in dying need.

Earlier, the Pathan brothers had donated over 4,000 masks.

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us… pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

The sports fraternity had come together to stand with the central government, state governments, and other organizations to contribute their part in these unprecedented times. Here are some sports stars who contributed their bit –

PV Sindhu – India’s badminton star and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu donated Rs. 10 lakh in this fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. She donated 5 lakh each to the relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers, respectively.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

Virat Kohli – Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with Bollywood star and wife Anushka Sharma had pledged to extend support to PM Cares Fund and the relief fund of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. The star couple did not disclose the amount theyhave donated.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Rohit Sharma – India’s opening batsman donated Rs. 80 lakh to aid the country’s fight against COVID-19. Rohit donated 45 lakh to PM Cares Fund and 25 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM’s relief fund. The star cricketer also donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Feeding India Organization and Welfare of Stray Dogs.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Suresh Raina – Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs. 52 lakh. Raina donated Rs. 31 lakh to PM Cares Fund and Rs. 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster relief fund.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

Mithali Raj – India’s women team ODI captain Mithali Raj donated Rs 10 lakh in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mithali donated Rs. 5 lakh each to PM Cares fund and Telangana Chief Minister’s relief fund.

All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit – Rs. 5 lakh to The PM – CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund . #PMCARES @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji @TelanganaCMO https://t.co/o7kHEuIeT6 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 30, 2020

