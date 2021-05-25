COVID Crisis: Irfan and Yusuf Pathan Continue to Donate Relief Material

CRICKETNEXT

Irfan Pathan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the oxygen concentrators that were ready to be dispatched.

As India continues to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, athletes from across the country have chipped in to fight the deadly virus. And former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan are among them. Ever since the pandemic commenced, Pathan brothers have time and again sent relief materials to people in need. Their Pathan Foundation has been doing marvellous work in these tough times.

On May 25, Irfan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the oxygen concentrators that were ready to be dispatched. In the video, Irfan can be heard saying that another slot of the concentrators was ready to be sent off. He further said the directions of ‘how to use the concentrator’ have been written on it in both English and Gujarati. As India faced oxygen crisis, Pathan Foundation has sent several oxygen concentrators to people in dying need.

Earlier, the Pathan brothers had donated over 4,000 masks.

The sports fraternity had come together to stand with the central government, state governments, and other organizations to contribute their part in these unprecedented times. Here are some sports stars who contributed their bit –

PV Sindhu – India’s badminton star and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu donated Rs. 10 lakh in this fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. She donated 5 lakh each to the relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers, respectively.

Virat Kohli – Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with Bollywood star and wife Anushka Sharma had pledged to extend support to PM Cares Fund and the relief fund of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. The star couple did not disclose the amount theyhave donated.

Rohit Sharma – India’s opening batsman donated Rs. 80 lakh to aid the country’s fight against COVID-19. Rohit donated 45 lakh to PM Cares Fund and 25 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM’s relief fund. The star cricketer also donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Feeding India Organization and Welfare of Stray Dogs.

Suresh Raina – Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs. 52 lakh. Raina donated Rs. 31 lakh to PM Cares Fund and Rs. 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster relief fund.

Mithali Raj – India’s women team ODI captain Mithali Raj donated Rs 10 lakh in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mithali donated Rs. 5 lakh each to PM Cares fund and Telangana Chief Minister’s relief fund.

 

