COVID Crisis: Sonu Sood Extols CSK Player Karn Sharma for Contributing to His Foundation

COVID Crisis: Sonu Sood Extols CSK Player Karn Sharma for Contributing to His Foundation

COVID Crisis: Sonu Sood Extols CSK Player Karn Sharma for Contributing to His Foundation

Bollywood star Sonu Sood praised CSK cricketer Karn Sharma for his contribution to the Sonu Sood foundation amid the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. Cricketer calls Sood “a real hero.”

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood lauded Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Karn Sharma for extending support to the actor’s foundation amid these unprecedented times. As the country is battling and coping up with the destruction caused by COVID-19 across the country, the Bollywood actor is doing everything to assist people to fight the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

To provide relief to COVID-19 patients amid the second wave, the actor and philanthropist has established the Sonu Sood Foundation. Praising the CSK cricketer, Sood said that he has inspired the youth of the nation. “People like you make this world a beautiful and peaceful place,” he added.

Replying to the actor’s tweet on the microblogging site, CSK cricketer called Sood “a real hero” of the nation and saluted him for leading by example and his commendable work during these tough times.

Earlier, Sood had helped Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was struggling to arrange Remdesivir injection for a relative. Sood had also extended a helping hand for CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina after the former Indian cricketer took to Twitter and posted an urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder.

People just tweet their problem along with tagging the actor’s Twitter handle and he comes to their rescue. Amid the first wave of novel coronavirus when India witnessed a disheartening plight of migrant workers, Sood came forward and took up the initiative to send migrants to their hometowns safely in busses.

Recently, in a tweet, Sood had also expressed his sadness over not being able to help many people in crisis amid the critical situation. He had also urged the netizens to wear masks and take all precautionary measures. Terming the situation “scary” he urged netizens to wear masks and follow all necessary precautions.

