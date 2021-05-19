COVID Crisis: Sonu Sood Extols CSK Player Karn Sharma for Contributing to His Foundation

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood lauded Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Karn Sharma for extending support to the actor’s foundation amid these unprecedented times. As the country is battling and coping up with the destruction caused by COVID-19 across the country, the Bollywood actor is doing everything to assist people to fight the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

To provide relief to COVID-19 patients amid the second wave, the actor and philanthropist has established the Sonu Sood Foundation. Praising the CSK cricketer, Sood said that he has inspired the youth of the nation. “People like you make this world a beautiful and peaceful place,” he added.

Replying to the actor’s tweet on the microblogging site, CSK cricketer called Sood “a real hero” of the nation and saluted him for leading by example and his commendable work during these tough times.

Thank you so much brother @sharmakarn03 for your constant support to @SoodFoundation! You have inspired the youth of the nation once again and people like you truly make this world a beautiful and peaceful place. 🤗 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 18, 2021

Earlier, Sood had helped Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was struggling to arrange Remdesivir injection for a relative. Sood had also extended a helping hand for CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina after the former Indian cricketer took to Twitter and posted an urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder.

People just tweet their problem along with tagging the actor’s Twitter handle and he comes to their rescue. Amid the first wave of novel coronavirus when India witnessed a disheartening plight of migrant workers, Sood came forward and took up the initiative to send migrants to their hometowns safely in busses.

Recently, in a tweet, Sood had also expressed his sadness over not being able to help many people in crisis amid the critical situation. He had also urged the netizens to wear masks and take all precautionary measures. Terming the situation “scary” he urged netizens to wear masks and follow all necessary precautions.

Since morning I haven't kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless.The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021

