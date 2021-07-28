Covid Hits Team India: Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw's England Departure May Face Delay

India-Sri Lanka second T20I was postponed by a day after all-rounder Krunal Pandya was diagnosed with Covid-19. Following this, the whole team is now in isolation. However, this has put a spanner in BCCI’s plans as they were looking to send Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw to England. The duo was selected after Virat Kohli led side faced multiple injury issues in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The three youngsters were sent back to India and with staff shortage, BCCI quickly decided to send Yadav and Shaw as a back-up.

Krunal Pandya Tests Positive for COVID-19, Second T20I Postponed

It was earlier reported that eight close contacts of Krunal Pandya were isolating and thankfully they have turned out to be covid-negative in the subsequent RT-PCR tests conducted yesterday night. However, no one knows whether Yadav and Shaw were among them. Whatever the case may be, it now looks that the duo might not be able to depart at the stipulated time.

Krunal, who tested positive on Tuesday morning, has already been quarantined.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts," the release had earlier stated.

However, it has been learnt from BCCI sources that all the members of the Indian contingent were put in room isolation till they received their negative RT-PCR report.

The entire contingent has undergone RT-PCR tests on the day to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.

“If everyone is in the clear, we can have the match on Wednesday. Maximum among the eight close contacts who are also in mandatory isolation are players," a BCCI source added.

