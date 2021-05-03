- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
Covid pricks IPL Bio-bubble: Question Mark Over Ahmedabad, Delhi
Finally, Covid has pricked the IPL the supposedly IPL bio-bubble. Everyone saw it coming, as the IPL matches were being played despite the unprecedented surge in Covid cases.
- IANS
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
The continuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was thrown in doubt on Monday after it was confirmed that Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for Covid-19. Finally, Covid has pricked the IPL the supposedly IPL bio-bubble.
The reality is that everyone saw it coming, as the IPL matches were being played despite the unprecedented surge in Covid cases in India, and it was only a matter of time before the virus breached the supposedly IPL bio-bubble for players and officials.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Monday’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was postponed after the two positive Covid-19 results.
The IPL has been taking place in Ahmedabad at a time when the city and the state of Gujarat is ravaged by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 70,602 have so far been infected and 834 have died of Covid-19 in Gujarat since the first IPL match was played in Ahmedabad on April 26.
Ahmedabad is scheduled to host most number of IPL matches, 12, including the playoff games and the final on May 30. It remains to be seen if the matches, or indeed the IPL, will continue as apprehension is being expressed of the IPL/franchises’ bio-bubble breaches.
ALSO READ: CSK Bowling Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji And CEO Kasi Viswanathan Test COVID-19 Positive; Five in DDCA Ground Staff Also Infected
Delhi is faring worse than any other Indian city in terms of Corona cases, but the IPL matches are continuing to be played. Delhi is scheduled to host eight matches.
Ahmedabad in numbers:
April 26: IPL match: Punjab Kings (123/9) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (126/5). Total Runs: 249
Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths 158, Fresh cases: 14,340. Total: 14,498
April 27: Delhi Capitals (170/4) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5). Total runs: 341
Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 170, Fresh cases: 14,352. Total: 14,522
April 29: Delhi Capitals (156/3) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (154/6). Total runs: 310
Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 180, Fresh cases: 14,327. Total: 14,507
April 30: Punjab Kings (179/5) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (145/8). Total runs: 324
Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 173, Fresh cases: 14,605. Total: 14,778
May 2: Punjab Kings (166/6) vs Delhi Capitals (167/3). Total Runs: 333
Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 153, Fresh cases: 12,978. Total: 13,131
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule