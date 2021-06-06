CP vs BLB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 6, 9:30 pm IST

CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Cinnamon Pacers and Bay Leaf Blasters: In the 20th match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns against Bay Leaf Blasters. The game is scheduled to be played on June 6, Sunday, at 09:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

Entering the contest, Cinnamon Pacers will be low on confidence as were defeated by Clove Challengers by 21 runs in their previous encounter. Pacers are placed at the second position on the points table with three victories, two losses, and one abandoned match.

Bay Leaf Blasters, on the other hand, are languishing at the last position on the points table. They managed to win just two games from five league matches. In the previous encounter, Nutmeg Warriors emerged victorious against Bay Leaf Blasters by 43 runs.

Ahead of the match between Cinnamon Pacers and Bay Leaf Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

CP vs BLB Telecast

The Cinnamon Pacers vs Bay Leaf Blasters match will not be telecast in India.

CP vs BLB Live Streaming

The match between CP vs BLB is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

CP vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 6 at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

CP vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Devon Smith

Vice-Captain – Kenroy Peters

Suggested Playing XI for CP vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard, Denis Smith

Batsmen: Alick Athanaze, Devon Smith, Heron Campbell

All-rounders: Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Markel Baptiste

Bowlers: Reuel Williams, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette

CP vs BLB Probable XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

