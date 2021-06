CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs for Spice Isle T10, June 3 07:00 pm IST

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 Match between Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals: In the 10th match of the Spice Isle T10, the Cinnamon Pacers will take on Ginger Generals on Thursday at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The match between Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

Going into today’s match, the Cinnamon Pacers would be high on confidence, having defeated league leader Saffron Strikers in their previous outing by 10 runs. The Pacers are currently occupying the third spot in the Spice Isle T10 table by winning two out of their opening three games.

On the other hand, the Ginger Generals won their last match against the Nutmeg Warriors by 14 runs. They have also won two out of their opening three games and are currently sitting at the second spot – courtesy of a better net run rate.

Ahead of the Spice Isle T10 match between Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

CP vs GG Telecast

The live telecast of the CP vs GG match is not televised in India.

CP vs GG Live Streaming

The match between CP vs GG can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

CP vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 3 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

CP vs GG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Roland Cato

Vice-captain: Micah Narine

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Heron Campbell and George Keone

All-Rounders: Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters and McDonald Daniel

Bowlers: Reuel Williams, Edward Larry and Pascal Nelon.

CP vs GG probable playing XI:

Cinnamon Pacers predicted playing XI: Micah Narine (C), Alick Athanaze, Javed Hazzard (WK), Adel Beggs, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Josh Edmund, Levanghn Lewis, Kenroy Peters, Javel St. Paul and Reuel Williams.

Ginger Generals predicted playing XI: Roland Cato (C), Benjamin Wavel, Matthew Anil (WK), Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon and Redhead Nicklaus.

