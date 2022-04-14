CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 14, 09:15 PM IST

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals: The wooden spooners of Spice Isle T10, Cinnamon Pacers will look towards breaking the shackles as they will take on Ginger Generals in the Thursday night match. Pacers are out of the playoff race and they will aim to end their campaign in the Spice Isle T10 on a winning note.

They have won just one out of seven league matches. Cinnamon Pacers are on a four-match losing streak with their most recent defeat coming against Bay Leaf Blasters by eight wickets.

On the other hand, Ginger Generals have almost qualified for the second round of the T10 Championship. They have featured in six league games winning four and losing two matches. With eight points, the team is third in the standings. Generals hammered Clove Challengers in their next game by 40 runs.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Ahead of the match between Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

CP vs GG Telecast

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals game will not be telecast in India

CP vs GG Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CP vs GG Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 09:15 PM IST on April 14, Thursday.

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Charles Reynold

Vice-Captain - Kimani Melius

Suggested Playing XI for CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Ronald Cato, Desron Maloney, Kimani Melius

All-rounders: Deron Hypolite, Charles Reynold, Johann Jeremiah

Bowlers: Redhead Nicklaus, Jamie Buddy, Kimo Peters

CP vs GG Probable XIs:

Cinnamon Pacers: Junior Cyrus, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Andrew Sheon, Chard Charles, Deron Hypolite, Jamie Buddy, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Embleton, Micah Narine (c)

Ginger Generals: Kimo Peters, Samuel Charles (wk), Roland Cato, Kimani Melius, Denroy Charles, Charles Reynold, Javel St.Paul, Redhead Nicklaus, Larry Edwards, Mc Donald Daniel, Johann Jeremiah

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here