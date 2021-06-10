CP vs GG Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 10, 9:30 pm IST Thursday

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals: In the upcoming match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament, Cinnamon Pacers will lock horns against Ginger Generals. The game is scheduled to be played on June 10, Thursday, at 09:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

Entering the contest, Cinnamon Pacers will be buzzing confidence as they outplayed Clove Challengers by 21 runs in their previous encounter. Pacers are placed at the second position on the points table with six victories, three losses, and one abandoned match.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have lost their plot after a decent start. They lost both their previous encounters and will be thus eager to return back to the winning ways. Generals are sitting at the third position on the points table. In the previous encounter, Saffron Strikers beat Ginger Generals by 19 runs.

The last time when the two teams faced each other, Cinnamon Pacers defeated Ginger Generals by 32 runs.

Ahead of the match between Cinnamon Pacers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

CP vs GG Telecast

The Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals match will not be telecasted in India.

CP vs GG Live Streaming

The match between CP vs GG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

CP vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 10 at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 pm IST.

CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Roland Cato

Vice-Captain - Micah Narine

Suggested Playing XI for CP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard, Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders: Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Edward Larry

Bowlers: Reuel Williams, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

CP vs GG Probable XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

