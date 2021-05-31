CP vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match, May 31, 09:30 pm IST

CP vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Cinnamon Pacers and Nutmeg Warriors: The second match of the inaugural edition of the Spice Isle T10 tournament will be played between Cinnamon Pacers and Nutmeg Warriors. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31, Monday, at 09:30 pm IST at the Grenada Cricket Association in Grenada, West Indies.

Cinnamon Pacers are an all-rounders-heavy side. They have the likes ofHeron Campbell, Micah Narine, Ken Maturine, and Isaiah Simon. This also makes them a decent bowling unit as skipper Micah Narine will have plenty of options to chose from.

Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, are a batting-heavy side. Their skipper Andre Fletcher forms the backbone of Nutmeg Warriors as he has stellar records under his belt along with some experience.

Ahead of the match between Cinnamon Pacers and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

CP vs NW Telecast

The Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors match will not be telecasted in India.

CP vs NW Live Streaming

The match between CP vs NW is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

CP vs NW Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Grenada Cricket Association in Grenada, West Indies. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

CP vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Kenroy Peters

Vice-Captain– Andre Fletcher

Suggested Playing XI for CP vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard, Jevon Andrew

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Akeem Alexis

All-rounders: Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Isaiah Simon

Bowlers: Reuel Williams, Dane Murray, Josh Thomas

CP vs NW Probable XIs:

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Jevon Andrew (wk), Akeem Alexis, Nealon Francois, Donald McDonald, Riddick Hayling, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Dane Murray

