CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021 Match 8, June 2 9:30 PM IST

CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Cinnamon Pacers and Saffron Strikers Spice Isle T10 2021: Cinnamon Pacers will go up against Saffron Strikers in the eighth match of the Spice Isle T10 2021 competition on Wednesday, June 2. The game is scheduled to be played at 09:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Pacers had an upsetting start to their campaign, losing to the Nutmeg Warriors by 10 wickets. However, they bounced with a seven-wicket win the following game against the Bay Leaf Blasters. They currently sit on the third place with two points to their name. On the other hand, the Strikers are undefeated in the tournament so far. They won both their opening fixtures and sit at the summit spot with four points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Cinnamon Pacers and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

CP vs SS Telecast

Not televised in India.

CP vs SS Live Streaming

The match between CP vs SS is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

CP vs SS Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 2 at the National Cricket Stadium, in St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

CP vs SS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Heron Campbell

Vice-captain: Alick Athanaze

CP vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen: Heron Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Alex Moses

All-rounders: Kem Charles, Ryan John, Kenroy Peters

Bowlers: Laurie Williams, Reuel Williams, John Olive

CP vs SS Probable XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Micah Narine, Kyron Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Adel Beggs, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (WK), Levanghn Lewis, Kenroy Peters, Javel St.Paul, Reuel Williams

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John, Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Oliver, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams

