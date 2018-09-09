CPL 2018: All-Round Rovman Powell Helps Tallawahs Beat Warriors

Loading...
Powell picked up two wickets and held three catches including a flying one-handed screamer to remove Cameron Delport as Tallawahs kept Warriors to 173 for 6 in 20 overs. Tallawahs then raced home in 18.1 overs with eight wickets to spare, with Taylor (60* off 41) and Powell (55* off 34) scoring half-centuries.
The target was competitive but Tallawahs started well with Glenn Phillips and Johnson Charles scoring in the 20s, before both were dismissed by Imran Tahir. At 63 for 2 in the seventh over, the game was in the balance but Taylor and Powell took over with an unbroken 114-run stand for the third wicket.
Taylor began aggressively and got to his 50 before Powell, and the duo never allowed the required run-rate to go out of control. Taylor hit five fours and three sixes, while Powell slammed six fours and two sixes. Fittingly, Powell ended the game with the winning runs. No bowler apart from Tahir tasted success, with Sohail Tanvir (3-0-36-0) being the most expensive.
Earlier, a combined batting effort took Warriors to a competitive total. Jason Mohammed top-scored with 54 from 33 balls, and there were also contributions from Shimron Hetmyer (48), Cameron Delport (34) and Chadwick Wilton (25).
At the end of the 10th over, Warriors were nicely placed at 72 for 2 and did well to add more than a 100 runs in the second half. Mohammed led the way with five fours and three sixes for his first half-century in T20s.
The Tallawahs began with plenty of spin, with Samuel Badree going through a four-over spell for 23 runs within the first ten. His wicket was down to a terrific catch in the deep by Powell, who plucked the ball out of thinner near the boundary. Hetmyer, Mohammed and Wilton kept Warriors going, but their effort wasn't enough on the night.
The win boosts Tallawahs' chances of a top-two finish. The Warriors will have another chance of finishing in the top two when they meet the Knight Riders in the final game of the round-robin on Sunday.
First Published: September 9, 2018, 11:43 AM IST