CPL 2018: Anton Devcich Helps Patriots Beat Tallawahs in Thrilling Eliminator, Phillips Ton in Vain

Chasing 192, the equation boiled down to Patriots needing 15 off the last over, bowled by Rovman Powell. He ended up bowling four wides, and conceded a six each to Carlos Brathwaite and Ben Cutting as Patriots reached home with a ball to spare. It meant Glenn Phillips’ 103-ball 63 went in vain.
Chasing a big target, Patriots had a sedate start and managed just over a run a ball for the first half of the chase. Devon Thomas fell in the second over before Chris Gayle and Rassie van der Dussen scored 20s in less than a run a ball. Ish Sodhi dismissed both of them in the 10th over, leaving Patriots struggling at 62 for 3.
Devcich provided the momentum change with Fabian Allen (23 off 10) and Brandon King (21 off 8) providing good support. Evin Lewis, who batted at No. 8 after hurting his finger on the field, too scored 8 off 7 but it was Devich who powered the chase slamming five fours and two sixes.
At 15 off 6, Tallawahs went for Powell over Colin de Grandhomme but the move backfired. He did get Brathwaite out in the third ball, by when the equation came down to 9 off 3. However, four wides – the first of which was a harsh call – and a six ensued, ending Tallawahs’ hopes.
The Tallawahs’ innings was all about Phillips. They lost Johnson Charles in the third over but Phillips carried on, falling only in the last ball of the innings.
Along the way, he got decent support from Ross Taylor, who scored 33 off 23 in a second-wicket association of 70. Powell (15), Andre Russell (10) and David Miller (19*) chipped in as well, as Tallawahs crossed 190. However, it wasn’t enough on the night.
First Published: September 13, 2018, 10:32 AM IST